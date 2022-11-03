Ukraine says it has made no new commitments beyond existing grain export deal
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-11-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 14:09 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine has made no new commitments that go beyond the terms of a deal signed in July to free up grain exports from its Black Sea ports following Russia's invasion, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
Spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that Ukraine had never used the Black Sea grain "corridor" for military purposes, and had never intended to do so.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Black Sea
- Foreign Ministry
- Russia
- Oleg Nikolenko
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine: UN-led Grain Initiative helps anchor food supply, chart way out of crisis
WRAPUP 3-Iranian trainers on the ground help Russia with Ukraine drone attacks, U.S. says
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
EU weighs Ukraine support as new refugee exodus beckons