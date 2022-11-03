Ukraine says it has made no new commitments beyond existing grain export deal

Ukraine has made no new commitments that go beyond the terms of a deal signed in July to free up grain exports from its Black Sea ports following Russia's invasion, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that Ukraine had never used the Black Sea grain "corridor" for military purposes, and had never intended to do so.

