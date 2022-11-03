Cop kills self inside police station in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur
A head constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon inside a police station in Chhattisgarhs Narayanpur district on Thursday, an official said.The incident took place at around 1030 am in the Kohkameta police station, located in Maoist-hit area of the district, but the exact reason behind the suicide was not yet known, he said.Head Constable Arun Uikey shot himself with an Insas rifle inside a barrack.
A head constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon inside a police station in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Thursday, an official said.
The incident took place at around 10:30 am in the Kohkameta police station, located in Maoist-hit area of the district, but the exact reason behind the suicide was not yet known, he said.
Head Constable Arun Uikey shot himself with an Insas rifle inside a barrack. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood, the official said.
The body was sent for post-mortem, he said, adding no suicide note was found at the spot.
Uikey, a native of Dhamtari district, was recently shifted to Kohkameta from Narayanpur town. He returned to work after Diwali vacation last week, he said.
A case was registered and further probe was underway, the official stated.
