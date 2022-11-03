Man held for stealing mobile phone

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 17:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a 42-year-old man at gunpoint in southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at R K Puram on Tuesday night when the victim was waiting for food that he ordered on an online app.

A man came in a white car and started abusing him. He intimidated the victim of dire consequences and snatched his mobile phone at gunpoint.

A case was logged under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code at the R K Puram police station, an officer said.

The suspect was identified with the help of CCTV footage and he was arrested. The stolen mobile phone was also recovered.

