Man held for stealing mobile phone
A man has been arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a 42-year-old man at gunpoint in southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.The incident occurred at R K Puram on Tuesday night when the victim was waiting for food that he ordered on an online app.A man came in a white car and started abusing him.
A man has been arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a 42-year-old man at gunpoint in southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred at R K Puram on Tuesday night when the victim was waiting for food that he ordered on an online app.
A man came in a white car and started abusing him. He intimidated the victim of dire consequences and snatched his mobile phone at gunpoint.
A case was logged under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code at the R K Puram police station, an officer said.
The suspect was identified with the help of CCTV footage and he was arrested. The stolen mobile phone was also recovered.
