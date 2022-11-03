Left Menu

Police say explosion in Somalia's capital kills 2 students

This incident and several others show that al-Shabab targets people indiscriminately. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab often carries out attacks in Somalias capital.The extremist group claimed responsibility for two vehicle bombs that exploded on Saturday and killed more than 100 people at a busy junction in the capital. Al-Shabab said it targeted the education ministry.

PTI | Mogadishu | Updated: 03-11-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 18:04 IST
Police in Somalia say at least two people have been killed and five others wounded by a roadside explosion that hit a vehicle carrying students in the Dayniile district of Mogadishu.

“Those wounded include people travelling with the students, and others were passersby,” said police spokesman Sadiq Doodishe, who said the students killed were returning home from school Thursday. “This incident and several others show that al-Shabab targets people indiscriminately.” No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab often carries out attacks in Somalia's capital.

The extremist group claimed responsibility for two vehicle bombs that exploded on Saturday and killed more than 100 people at a busy junction in the capital. Al-Shabab said it targeted the education ministry.

