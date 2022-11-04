Ukraine's Zelenskiy expects to "open new page in cooperation" with Israel
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday for winning the Israeli election and said he expected to "open a new page in cooperation" with the new government.
"Ukraine and Israel share common values and challenges, which now require effective cooperation," Zelenskiy tweeted, but gave no details. Ukraine has repeatedly asked Israel to supply air defense systems.
