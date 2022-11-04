Left Menu

G7 increasingly understands China's 'ultimate goals', need for coordinated response - U.S. official

G7 countries increasingly recognise what Chinese President Xi Jinping's ultimate ambitions are following Beijing's Communist Party Congress, and the need for a coordinated response, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Friday. The talks between top diplomats of the Group of Seven wealthiest democracies coincided with a one-day visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Beijing, the first by a G7 leader since the Chinese president cemented his grip on power at the ruling party congress.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 18:29 IST
G7 increasingly understands China's 'ultimate goals', need for coordinated response - U.S. official
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

G7 countries increasingly recognise what Chinese President Xi Jinping's ultimate ambitions are following Beijing's Communist Party Congress, and the need for a coordinated response, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Friday.

The talks between top diplomats of the Group of Seven wealthiest democracies coincided with a one-day visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Beijing, the first by a G7 leader since the Chinese president cemented his grip on power at the ruling party congress. Critics have said Scholz's trip fuelled concern that Germany would continue to prioritise economic relations with Beijing over security and strategic considerations, risking divisions among Western allies that have sought to adopt a tougher stance towards an increasingly assertive China in recent years.

China has been Germany's biggest trading partner for the past six years, with volumes reaching over 245 billion euros ($238.9 billion) in 2021. "What we have seen over the past 18 months or so is an increasing convergence of the views on what China's ultimate strategy, both domestically but also globally, is," the State Department official told reporters.

He was speaking on the condition of anonymity on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in the western German city of Muenster. "I think coming out of the party congress, I think there's an increasing recognition of ultimately what President Xi's ambitions are and the need for a coordinated response to that."

Meanwhile, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he recognised China's growing assertiveness but cautioned it should not be put in the same category as Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February. "It is clear that China is...becoming much more assertive, much more on a self-reliant course," Borrell told reporters.

"But for the time being, many member states have a strong economic relationship with China, and I don't think we can put China and Russia on the same level." Scholz's visit to Beijing was to test the waters between China and the West after years of mounting tensions, analysts said, with talks touching on Russia's war on Ukraine, climate change, and reciprocal market access.

The U.S. State Department official said partners agreed on the need for the G7 to strengthen coordination of the various China strategies that individual countries had developed. "That's something that I think will be a focus of this group as we head into Japan's presidency next year," he noted, referring to Japan taking over the G7's rotating presidency from Germany at the start of next year.

Sino-Japanese relations have long been plagued by a dispute over a group of tiny uninhabited East China Sea islets, a legacy of Japan's World War Two aggression and regional rivalry. Bilateral ties were strained further after China fired ballistic missiles into waters near Japan as part of a military exercise launched following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. On Friday Japan's Sankei newspaper reported that the Japanese and Chinese governments had

started planning a meeting between Xi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for mid-November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022