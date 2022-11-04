SC asks AIIMS to set up panel of doctors to examine reports of wife of Malvinder Singh

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the director of AIIMS Delhi to set up a team of doctors to analyse the medical reports of the ailing wife of jailed former promoter of Fortis Healthcare Ltd Malvinder Mohan Singh, who has sought an interim bail on this ground.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi, which decided to take up the plea on urgent basis during the day itself, also issued notice to the Delhi government for November 7, the next date of hearing.

It, however, refused either to shift the spouse of Malvinder Singh to AIIMS from one of the Fortis hospitals, where she is currently hospitalised, or permit AIIMS doctors to visit the private hospital to check on her health conditions.

The bench said the experts, to be appointed by the AIIMS director, would analyse the medical records and give a report to this court which would consider the plea for interim release of Singh who wants to attend to her.

The plea was vehemently opposed by the counsel, appearing for Japanese firm Daiichi Sankyo, saying that Singh has been convicted for the contempt of this court for not obeying various orders and was awarded six months jail term in September.

Malvinder and his brother are facing the court battle after the Japanese firm had challenged the Fortis-IHH share deal to recover the Rs 3,600 crore arbitration award that it had won before a Singapore tribunal against the Singh brothers. Earlier during the day, senior advocate Kailash Vasudev, appearing for Malvinder Singh, said the plea be heard urgently as the condition of his wife is critical due to decrease in her platelet count.

The top court agreed to list the plea for hearing during the day itself at 1 pm.

Singh is currently lodged in Tihar jail. One of the cases against him pertained to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

In September, the Supreme Court awarded a six-month jail term to Singh and his brother in a contempt case related to the sale of shares of Fortis to Malaysia-based IHH Healthcare.

