Left Menu

Andaman gang rape case: Anticipatory bail plea of accused businessman rejected

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:09 IST
Andaman gang rape case: Anticipatory bail plea of accused businessman rejected
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail application of a Port Blair-based businessman in connection with a gang rape case in which top officials of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration were made accused.

The police also issued a lookout notice against the absconding businessman, Sandeep Singh alias Rinku, who was named in the FIR concerned as an accomplice in the crime, a senior official said.

A lookout notice is issued to make sure that a wanted person is not able to leave the country.

Singh moved a division bench of the Port Blair circuit bench of the high court seeking pre-arrest bail.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel of Singh and that of the administration, the division bench comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi rejected his prayer.

The Police on November 2 announced a reward of Rs one lakh for information leading to the arrest of Singh and Labour Commissioner R L Rishi each in connection with the gang rape case. Both are at large.

Former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain is also an accused in the case. He was questioned for two consecutive days recently by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe into allegations that a 21-year-old woman was lured to the chief secretary’s residence by promising a government job and then raped by Narain and Rishi.

The FIR was registered on October 1 when Narain was posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation. The government suspended him on October 17 with immediate effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022