Maha: Three booked for extorting Rs 30 lakh from engineering student
Three persons from Kolhapur have been booked for allegedly extorting Rs 30 lakh from an engineering student, a Thane police official said on Friday.
The three accused are also engineering students, while the complainant is a resident of Dombivali here, said Tilak Nagar police station senior inspector Ajay Aphale.
''The three are accused of giving the victim a spiked drink and then capturing objectionable videos of him with a woman at a farmhouse in October last year. They threatened to circulate the videos and extorted Rs 30 lakhs, including gold,'' he said.
One person has been arrested, while a hunt was on for two others, he added.
