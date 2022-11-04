Left Menu

Maha: Three booked for extorting Rs 30 lakh from engineering student

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:15 IST
Maha: Three booked for extorting Rs 30 lakh from engineering student
Three persons from Kolhapur have been booked for allegedly extorting Rs 30 lakh from an engineering student, a Thane police official said on Friday.

The three accused are also engineering students, while the complainant is a resident of Dombivali here, said Tilak Nagar police station senior inspector Ajay Aphale.

''The three are accused of giving the victim a spiked drink and then capturing objectionable videos of him with a woman at a farmhouse in October last year. They threatened to circulate the videos and extorted Rs 30 lakhs, including gold,'' he said.

One person has been arrested, while a hunt was on for two others, he added.

