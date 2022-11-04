Netherlands to supply Ukraine with tanks and other weapons

The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with tanks and other heavy military equipment with a total worth of 120 million euros ($119 million), the Dutch defence ministry said on Friday.

The Netherlands said it would spend 45 million euros on T-72 tanks, as it cooperates with the United States and the Czech Republic on a shipment of 90 modernised Czech tanks. ($1 = 1.0107 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)