Netherlands to supply Ukraine with tanks and other weapons

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:33 IST
The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with tanks and other heavy military equipment with a total worth of 120 million euros ($119 million), the Dutch defence ministry said on Friday.

The Netherlands said it would spend 45 million euros on T-72 tanks, as it cooperates with the United States and the Czech Republic on a shipment of 90 modernised Czech tanks. ($1 = 1.0107 euros)

