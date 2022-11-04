Trump ally Barrack acquitted of acting as UAE foreign agent
- Country:
- United States
Tom Barrack, a onetime private equity executive and fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, was found not guilty by a jury on Friday of unlawfully acting as an agent of the United Arab Emirates, dealing a setback to the U.S. Justice Department.
Barrack was also acquitted of obstruction of justice and making false statements to FBI agents in 2019 about his interactions with Emirati officials and their representatives.
The verdict followed a six-week trial in federal court in Brooklyn. Barrack, who was prosecuted by the U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn, had faced a total of nine criminal counts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Brooklyn
- U.S.
- Tom Barrack
- Emirati
- Justice Department
- United Arab Emirates
ALSO READ
U.S. consumer protection watchdog's funding unconstitutional, court rules
Georgia man, 80, arrested at U.S. Capitol with guns in his van
U.S., allies discuss Iranian drone transfers to Russia at U.N. -U.S. State Department
U.S. considering joint weapons production with Taiwan
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-U.S. sanctions logistics allies of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel