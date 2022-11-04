Left Menu

Reuters | New York | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:34 IST
Trump ally Barrack acquitted of acting as UAE foreign agent
Tom Barrack, a onetime private equity executive and fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, was found not guilty by a jury on Friday of unlawfully acting as an agent of the United Arab Emirates, dealing a setback to the U.S. Justice Department.

Barrack was also acquitted of obstruction of justice and making false statements to FBI agents in 2019 about his interactions with Emirati officials and their representatives.

The verdict followed a six-week trial in federal court in Brooklyn. Barrack, who was prosecuted by the U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn, had faced a total of nine criminal counts.

