Man given life imprisonment for murdering friend over loaned money

A court here on Friday sentenced a man to life in prison for murdering his friend after he failed to return the Rs 5,000 he had borrowed.

The murder had taken place in the sector 29 police station area in 2017.

According to police, the FIR was registered on November 7 in 2017, four days after the body was found abandoned behind Kingdom of Dreams.

The body was identified with the help of clothes after a woman named Pinki alias Nargis contacted the police about her missing husband named Kailash, a native of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh.

''On November 2 in 2017 Pradeep of Farrukhabad had come to my home and took my husband with him. After some hours I got a call from my husband's number. The unknown caller said my husband has been caught stealing near Saini Khera and if I want to free him, I will have to give him Rs 5,000,'' she said in her complaint.

She later learnt about the death of her husband.

In March 2018, DLF Phase-1 Police arrested Jagan Nath alias Jaggi under the arms act who during interrogation confessed to murdering Kailash with the help of his accomplices over the non-repayment of borrowed money.

An FIR was registered against five persons and while the main accused was arrested, four others continue to be on large, police added.

