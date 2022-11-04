Left Menu

Man given life imprisonment for murdering friend over loaned money

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:49 IST
Man given life imprisonment for murdering friend over loaned money
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Friday sentenced a man to life in prison for murdering his friend after he failed to return the Rs 5,000 he had borrowed.

The murder had taken place in the sector 29 police station area in 2017.

According to police, the FIR was registered on November 7 in 2017, four days after the body was found abandoned behind Kingdom of Dreams.

The body was identified with the help of clothes after a woman named Pinki alias Nargis contacted the police about her missing husband named Kailash, a native of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh.

''On November 2 in 2017 Pradeep of Farrukhabad had come to my home and took my husband with him. After some hours I got a call from my husband's number. The unknown caller said my husband has been caught stealing near Saini Khera and if I want to free him, I will have to give him Rs 5,000,'' she said in her complaint.

She later learnt about the death of her husband.

In March 2018, DLF Phase-1 Police arrested Jagan Nath alias Jaggi under the arms act who during interrogation confessed to murdering Kailash with the help of his accomplices over the non-repayment of borrowed money.

An FIR was registered against five persons and while the main accused was arrested, four others continue to be on large, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022