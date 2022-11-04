Left Menu

Former Pakistan PM Khan says two shooters tried to assassinate him

Khan said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and intelligence official Major-General Faisal Naseer had been involved in the attack but he provided no evidence for his claim. Sanaullah rejected the allegation and said the Sharif-led coalition government demanded an independent high-powered investigation.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 04-11-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 22:19 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday two shooters had tried to assassinate him in the city of Wazirabad the day before, opening fire at a protest march he was leading to the capital Islamabad.

They killed one person and injured 11 others in Thursday's attack, said Khan, speaking in a live address from a hospital in Lahore where he has been receiving medical treatment. Khan said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and intelligence official Major-General Faisal Naseer had been involved in the attack but he provided no evidence for his claim.

Sanaullah rejected the allegation and said the Sharif-led coalition government demanded an independent high-powered investigation. Sharif also condemned the shooting and ordered an immediate investigation. The military's media wing did not respond to a request for comment on Khan's allegation, but condemned the shooting in an earlier statement.

