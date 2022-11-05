Left Menu

Punjab: Court sends Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri murder accused to 7-day police remand

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 05-11-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 13:22 IST
Punjab: Court sends Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri murder accused to 7-day police remand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here sent the main accused in the murder case of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri to seven-day police remand on Saturday.

The accused, Sandeep Singh, 31, was presented before the court amid tight security.

Suri was shot dead in broad daylight on Friday while taking part in a protest.

He was protesting against the management of Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road -- one of the busiest places in the city -- after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found on the roadside, which he termed an act of sacrilege.

Singh was arrested and the .32 bore licensed weapon used in the commission of the crime was seized. He owns a garment shop near the protest site, according to police.

Police have also tightened security at many places in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022