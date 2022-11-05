5 Madrassa students, teacher drown in lake in Telangana

Five students of a Madrassa here and their teacher drowned in a lake under Jawaharnagar police station limits on Saturday. According to police, the students entered the lake to swim and could not come out. The teacher tried to save the drowning children also met with the tragic end.

The victims had come to Malkaram area to attend a function and the students expressed their desire to swim in the lake, they said. The police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies with the help of professional swimmers, he said adding that investigation is on.

