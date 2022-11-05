Left Menu

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 05-11-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 17:00 IST
Scoreboard: T20WC; SL vs ENG
England bowled well in death overs. (Photo- ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
England innings: Jos Buttler c Karunaratne b W Hasaranga 28 Alex Hales c and b W Hasaranga 47 Ben Stokes not out 42 Harry Brook c and b Dhananjaya de Silva 4 Liam Livingstone c Dhananjaya de Silva b Lahiru Kumara 4 Moeen Ali c Shanaka b Dhananjaya de Silva 1 Sam Curranc Rajitha b Lahiru Kumara6 Chris Woakes not out 5 Extras: (LB-4, W-3, NB-1) 8 Total:(For six wickets in 19.2 Overs) Fall of wickets: 1-75, 2-82, 3-93, 4-106, 5-111, 6-129.

Bowling: Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-22-0, Kasun Rajitha 3-0-40-0, Lahiru Kumara 3.4-0-24-2, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-23-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 4-0-24- 2, Charith Asalanka 1-0-8-0.

