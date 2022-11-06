Delhi Police files kidnapping FIR in Uzbek women vanishing case
The Delhi Police have registered a case of kidnapping in the case of five Uzbek women, rescued from a sex racket, going missing from a shelter home in Dwarka, a senior officer said on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have registered a case of kidnapping in the case of five Uzbek women, rescued from a sex racket, going missing from a shelter home in Dwarka, a senior officer said on Sunday. The caretakers and the owners of the NGO are being questioned in connection with the incident, they said. The National Human Rights Commission had issued a notice to the Delhi Chief Secretary and the Police Commissioner in connection with the incident. The commission has asked for an action report in the case.
According to the police, seven women who were allegedly trafficked from Uzbekistan were rescued from a sex racket by the New Delhi Police in August this year.
They had allegedly been brought to India on pretext of jobs but were later forced into prostitution. They were taken in by an NGO in Dwarka and a case of trafficking was lodged at Chanakyapuri Police Station.
Three persons were arrested in connection with the incident, a senior police officer said. After the women vanished on October 28, police had filed a missing persons report. However, the police have now registered an FIR under sections of kidnapping, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi BJP holds core group meeting with JP Nadda and Amit Shah, discusses Municipal Corporation election
Delhi HC directs to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to child sexual abuse victim
Delhi: Cop's daughter injures parking staff, case filed for rash driving
2 criminals held following encounter in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar: Police
Man found dead in 2020: Delhi Police files culpable homicide case on court's direction