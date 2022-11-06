Left Menu

Delhi Police files kidnapping FIR in Uzbek women vanishing case

The Delhi Police have registered a case of kidnapping in the case of five Uzbek women, rescued from a sex racket, going missing from a shelter home in Dwarka, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The Delhi Police have registered a case of kidnapping in the case of five Uzbek women, rescued from a sex racket, going missing from a shelter home in Dwarka, a senior officer said on Sunday. The caretakers and the owners of the NGO are being questioned in connection with the incident, they said. The National Human Rights Commission had issued a notice to the Delhi Chief Secretary and the Police Commissioner in connection with the incident. The commission has asked for an action report in the case.

According to the police, seven women who were allegedly trafficked from Uzbekistan were rescued from a sex racket by the New Delhi Police in August this year.

They had allegedly been brought to India on pretext of jobs but were later forced into prostitution. They were taken in by an NGO in Dwarka and a case of trafficking was lodged at Chanakyapuri Police Station.

Three persons were arrested in connection with the incident, a senior police officer said. After the women vanished on October 28, police had filed a missing persons report. However, the police have now registered an FIR under sections of kidnapping, he added.

