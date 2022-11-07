Left Menu

French company Vinci denies accusations over its Qatar work sites as court hearing looms

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-11-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 13:45 IST
French company Vinci denies accusations over its Qatar work sites as court hearing looms
French construction group Vinci said on Monday that it denied accusations made about working conditions on its work sites in Qatar, and that it would continue to cooperate with the courts over the matter.

"The Vinci Group confirms that its subsidiary VINCI Construction Grands Projets has been summoned by the Nanterre investigating judge on Nov. 9 to answer charges relating to a complaint dating back to 2015," VInci said in a statement. "Since 2015, VINCI has vigorously denied the allegations made against it concerning its projects in Qatar conducted by the company QDVC, in which VINCI Construction Grands Projets has a 49% stake," it added.

