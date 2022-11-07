Left Menu

New round of peace talks between Ethiopia, Tigray reps

A new round of talks has begun between Ethiopias government and Tigray regional representatives to work out military and other details of last weeks signing of a permanent cessation of hostilities in a conflict thought to have killed hundreds of thousands of people.The meetings in Kenya starting Monday involve the military commanders of both sides along with the lead political negotiators.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 07-11-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 15:01 IST
New round of peace talks between Ethiopia, Tigray reps
Olesegun Obasanjo Image Credit: Twitter (@OluObasanjo1)
  • Country:
  • Kenya

A new round of talks has begun between Ethiopia's government and Tigray regional representatives to work out military and other details of last week's signing of a "permanent" cessation of hostilities in a conflict thought to have killed hundreds of thousands of people.

The meetings in Kenya starting Monday involve the military commanders of both sides along with the lead political negotiators. Issues expected to be discussed include how to monitor the deal and the resumption of humanitarian aid access and basic services to Ethiopia's northern Tigray region.

An official familiar with the talks hosted by the Kenyan government says they are expected to continue through Wednesday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Already, a communications channel has been established between the two sides to address any incidents "as both recognize the challenge of fully communicating with all their units to stop fighting," the official said.

Those facilitating and attending the talks include African Union envoy and former Nigerian president Olesegun Obasanjo, former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta and Nigerian, South African and Kenyan military officers. The United States and the regional Intergovernmental Authority on Development are observers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022