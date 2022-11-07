Kremlin declines to comment on reported Ukraine de-escalation talks with U.S.
The Kremlin on Monday declined to comment on a Wall Street Journal report that Washington held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that while Russia remains "open" to talks, it is unable to negotiate with Kyiv due to its refusal to hold talks with Russia.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in the hope of reducing the risk the war in Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict.
