UK, EU agree to work to find solutions on N. Ireland protocol
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-11-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 18:10 IST
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen agreed to work to resolve problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol at a meeting at the COP27 conference in Egypt on Monday, Sunak's office said.
"The Prime Minister reiterated the need to find solutions to the very real problems (the protocol) had created on the ground in Northern Ireland," a Downing Street spokesperson said.
"They agreed on the importance of working together to agree a resolution."
