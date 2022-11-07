Top Army commanders begin 5-day deliberations

Top commanders of the Army on Monday began deliberations as part of a five-day conclave that will review India's national security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan as well as ways to bolster the 1.3 million-strong force's military prowess.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande is chairing the conclave taking place in the national capital from November 7 to 11.

The commanders' conference will also focus on the evolving regional security situation and the geopolitical implications of the Russia-Ukraine war, officials said.

The conference is also holding discussions pertaining to ''transformational imperatives for a future-ready force'' for enhanced operational effectiveness, they said.

The activities planned as part of the conference included talks by eminent subject experts on 'Contemporary India--China relations' as well as 'Technological Challenges for National Security', according to the Army.

It will also brainstorm specific plans for capability development and to boost the operational preparedness of the force.

The Army Commanders' Conference is an apex-level biannual event that is held in April and October every year. The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual-level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

The commanders will carry out a comprehensive review of India's military preparedness along the 3,400-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) in view of the lingering military standoff with China in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh, the officials said.

The anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the overall situation in the Union territory will also be deliberated upon extensively at the conference, they said.

''During the course of the conference, the apex leadership of the Indian Army will brainstorm on current and emerging security and administrative aspects to chart the future course for the Indian Army,'' the Army said last week.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to interact with the Army commanders at the conference.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and the chiefs of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are also scheduled to address the senior leadership of the Army on avenues for promoting tri-service synergy.

