Left Menu

U'khand Cong begins Bharat Jodo Yatra from last village near Indo-China border

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-11-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 19:39 IST
U'khand Cong begins Bharat Jodo Yatra from last village near Indo-China border
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leaders on Monday offered prayers at Badrinath and began the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttarakhand from Mana - the last Indian village near the Indo-China border in Chamoli district.

The party will awaken people to the state's dismal law and order situation as reflected in Ankita Bhandari murder case, the recruitment scams and the issues facing the unemployed youths during the yatra, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Karan Mahara said.

''The manner in which Ankita was murdered and evidences related to the incident were destroyed raises many questions. Even the SIT looking into the case does not seem to be doing its job,'' he said.

''The various recruitment scams in the assembly where relatives of political heavyweights were given jobs through the back door show the level of corruption in the state,'' the PCC president said.

The yatra is Uttarakhand Congress's small contribution to the Bharat Jodo Yatra being carried out by Rahul Gandhi in 12 states and two union territories, he said.

''As he was not coming to Uttarakhand, he had expected us to stage small yatras like this to create awareness among people,'' he said.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya, Deputy Leader of Opposition Bhuwan Kapri and PCC spokesman Mathura Dutt Joshi were also with Mahara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022