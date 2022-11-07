Left Menu

Maha: Man steals valuables worth Rs 26.6 lakh from sister's house, held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-11-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 20:27 IST
A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into his sister's house and decamping with valuables worth Rs 26.6 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused who had fled to Vapi in neighbouring Gujarat, an official said.

The accused had allegedly broken into his sister's house in Mira Road on the night of November 4 and decamped with valuables worth Rs 26.6 lakh, senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade of the MBVV police said.

The accused, who is an autorickshaw driver from Malad in neighbouring Mumbai, had fled with his entire family after committing the crime, he said.

The police have recovered all the stolen valuables from the arrested accused, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

