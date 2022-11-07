Russia accuses West of pushing Kosovo tensions towards 'direct conflict'

Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it was "alarmed" by the situation surrounding Kosovo and accused the West of "pushing the situation towards a direct conflict."

In a statement, Moscow said Belgrade had demonstrated a "constructive approach" to the latest crisis between Serbia and Kosovo, and attacked "radicals" in Pristina for what it called a series of provocations that have aggravated long-standing ethnic tensions.

