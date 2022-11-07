Left Menu

Russia accuses West of pushing Kosovo tensions towards 'direct conflict'

Updated: 07-11-2022 22:18 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it was "alarmed" by the situation surrounding Kosovo and accused the West of "pushing the situation towards a direct conflict."

In a statement, Moscow said Belgrade had demonstrated a "constructive approach" to the latest crisis between Serbia and Kosovo, and attacked "radicals" in Pristina for what it called a series of provocations that have aggravated long-standing ethnic tensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

