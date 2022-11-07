Left Menu

DG NCC calls on Rajasthan Governor

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-11-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 22:29 IST
DG NCC calls on Rajasthan Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh called on Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra here, an official statement said on Monday. It was a courtesy meeting during which Singh informed the governor about the activities undertaken by the NCC to motivate the youths, it said.

The NCC DG, who is on a three-day visit to the state, also held a meeting with officers and reviewed the activities of the NCC in the state, defence sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
3
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022