DG NCC calls on Rajasthan Governor
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-11-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 22:29 IST
Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh called on Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra here, an official statement said on Monday. It was a courtesy meeting during which Singh informed the governor about the activities undertaken by the NCC to motivate the youths, it said.
The NCC DG, who is on a three-day visit to the state, also held a meeting with officers and reviewed the activities of the NCC in the state, defence sources said.
