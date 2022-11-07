DG NCC calls on Rajasthan Governor

Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh called on Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra here, an official statement said on Monday. It was a courtesy meeting during which Singh informed the governor about the activities undertaken by the NCC to motivate the youths, it said.

The NCC DG, who is on a three-day visit to the state, also held a meeting with officers and reviewed the activities of the NCC in the state, defence sources said.

