Zelenskiy not ruling out taking over more companies for war effort

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had not ruled out adding to the list of large companies that could be taken over as part of Ukraine's war effort. For repair and renewal of equipment, for ensuring defence needs, working on renewing our infrastructure," Zelenskiy said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 03:55 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 03:55 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had not ruled out adding to the list of large companies that could be taken over as part of Ukraine's war effort. "I do not rule out further similar decisions," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, hours after the government announced it had taken control over stakes in five large firms.

Zelenskiy said some of the five companies had not even been operating. "Now they will all be working. For defence. For repair and renewal of equipment, for ensuring defence needs, working on renewing our infrastructure," Zelenskiy said.

