Russia, U.S. discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict -Kommersant
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia and the United States are discussing holding talks on strategic nuclear weapons for the first time since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, Russian newspaper Kommersant said on Tuesday, citing four sources familiar with the discussions.
Talks between the two sides on strategic stability have been frozen since Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine on Feb. 24, even as the New START treaty on nuclear arms reduction stays in effect.
The talks may take place in the Middle East, the paper said, adding that Moscow no longer saw Switzerland, the traditional venue, as sufficiently neutral after it imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- United States
- Switzerland
- Moscow
- Middle East
- Kommersant
- Russian
- Russia
ALSO READ
WHO head in Middle East ''disturbed'' by abuse reported by AP
Russia-Ukraine war latest news: West rejects Moscow's 'dirty bomb' claim, Kherson evacuates
Russian forces "preparing to work under radioactive contamination" - Moscow
WHO head in Middle East ''disturbed'' by abuse reported by AP
Moscow says Russian, UK chiefs of staff discuss risk of 'dirty bomb' in Ukraine