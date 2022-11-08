Left Menu

Russia, U.S. discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict -Kommersant

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-11-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 11:50 IST
Russia and the United States are discussing holding talks on strategic nuclear weapons for the first time since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, Russian newspaper Kommersant said on Tuesday, citing four sources familiar with the discussions.

Talks between the two sides on strategic stability have been frozen since Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine on Feb. 24, even as the New START treaty on nuclear arms reduction stays in effect.

The talks may take place in the Middle East, the paper said, adding that Moscow no longer saw Switzerland, the traditional venue, as sufficiently neutral after it imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.

