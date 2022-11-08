Left Menu

Ukraine: key condition for Russia talks to resume is restoration of territorial integrity

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-11-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 14:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The secretary of Ukraine's Security Council said on Tuesday the "main condition" for the resumption of negotiations with Russia would be the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The powerful official, Oleksiy Danilov, said on Twitter that Ukraine also needed the "guarantee" of modern air defences, aircraft, tanks and long-range missiles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

