Ukraine: key condition for Russia talks to resume is restoration of territorial integrity
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-11-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 14:56 IST
The secretary of Ukraine's Security Council said on Tuesday the "main condition" for the resumption of negotiations with Russia would be the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.
The powerful official, Oleksiy Danilov, said on Twitter that Ukraine also needed the "guarantee" of modern air defences, aircraft, tanks and long-range missiles.
