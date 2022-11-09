Dershowitz accuser Giuffre drops defamation lawsuit
Virginia Giuffre, one of dozens of women who have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual misconduct, on Tuesday dropped her lawsuit claiming former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz was among the men with whom Epstein compelled her to have sex. Giuffre's 2019 lawsuit accused Dershowitz of defaming her when he denied her claim.
In a document filed by lawyers for both Giuffre and Dershowitz in federal court in Manhattan, both parties said they would agree not to sue again and waived their rights to appeal. Giuffre, 39, had also accused Britain's Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17. That lawsuit was dismissed earlier this year after the two reached a settlement.
