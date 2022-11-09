Left Menu

Dershowitz accuser Giuffre drops defamation lawsuit

Virginia Giuffre, one of dozens of women who have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual misconduct, on Tuesday dropped her lawsuit claiming former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz was among the men with whom Epstein compelled her to have sex. Giuffre's 2019 lawsuit accused Dershowitz of defaming her when he denied her claim.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 09-11-2022 01:01 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 01:01 IST
Dershowitz accuser Giuffre drops defamation lawsuit
  • Country:
  • United States

Virginia Giuffre, one of dozens of women who have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual misconduct, on Tuesday dropped her lawsuit claiming former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz was among the men with whom Epstein compelled her to have sex. Giuffre's 2019 lawsuit accused Dershowitz of defaming her when he denied her claim. Dershowitz had countersued Giuffre.

In a document filed by lawyers for both Giuffre and Dershowitz in federal court in Manhattan, both parties said they would agree not to sue again and waived their rights to appeal. Giuffre, 39, had also accused Britain's Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17. That lawsuit was dismissed earlier this year after the two reached a settlement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in World Cup; Motor racing-'Now I'm one of you,' Hamilton tells Brazil as he becomes honorary citizen and more

Sports News Roundup: Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022