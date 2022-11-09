Left Menu

Under-fire UK minister Williamson resigns

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2022 02:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 01:53 IST
British minister Gavin Williamson said on Tuesday that he had tendered his resignation from government to enable him to "comply fully" with an investigation into his conduct.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said earlier on Tuesday that more time was needed to consider allegations against Williamson, who has been accused of bullying behaviour towards colleagues.

