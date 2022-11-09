Under-fire UK minister Williamson resigns

British minister Gavin Williamson said on Tuesday that he had tendered his resignation from government to enable him to "comply fully" with an investigation into his conduct.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said earlier on Tuesday that more time was needed to consider allegations against Williamson, who has been accused of bullying behaviour towards colleagues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)