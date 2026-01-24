Digital Sting: Retired Banker's Ordeal Under 'Virtual Arrest'
A 78-year-old retired banker fell victim to cyber fraud, losing Rs 23 crore after being 'digitally arrested' by scammers posing as authorities. In his plea to the Supreme Court, banks are urged to return the defrauded amount. An FIR led to freezing Rs 12.11 crore of the stolen funds.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:16 IST
- India
In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a 78-year-old retired banker from Delhi was conned out of Rs 23 crore after being forcibly 'digitally arrested' for nearly a month.
The Supreme Court has sought responses from major banks and agencies like the CBI after the victim, Naresh Malhotra, filed a plea seeking compensation.
The fraudulent act involved scammers posing as officials from the Enforcement Directorate and CBI, who coerced the banker into transferring his savings while threatening serious consequences.
