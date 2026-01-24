Digital Sting: Retired Banker's Ordeal Under 'Virtual Arrest'

In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a 78-year-old retired banker from Delhi was conned out of Rs 23 crore after being forcibly 'digitally arrested' for nearly a month.

The Supreme Court has sought responses from major banks and agencies like the CBI after the victim, Naresh Malhotra, filed a plea seeking compensation.

The fraudulent act involved scammers posing as officials from the Enforcement Directorate and CBI, who coerced the banker into transferring his savings while threatening serious consequences.