Anrich Nortje: Proteas Resilience and Depth Ahead of T20 World Cup

South Africa's pace spearhead Anrich Nortje remains optimistic about the Proteas' prospects in the T20 World Cup despite recent injury setbacks. With Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs filling in for Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira, Nortje believes the team retains depth and quality.

Nortje emphasized the importance of adaptability given the varied pitch conditions in South Africa, noting that the team has responded well. He highlighted the significance of match practice, citing the busy schedule that has kept players sharp ahead of the tournament.

Reflecting on the competitive nature of T20 cricket, Nortje pointed out that any player has the potential to change the course of a game, emphasizing the importance of taking every opponent seriously. The Proteas are poised for the challenge, showcasing resilience and strategic depth.