Left Menu

Anrich Nortje: Proteas Resilience and Depth Ahead of T20 World Cup

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje is confident in the team's depth and readiness for the T20 World Cup despite injury setbacks. New additions Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs replace Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira. Nortje emphasizes adaptability to South Africa's varied pitch conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:18 IST
Anrich Nortje: Proteas Resilience and Depth Ahead of T20 World Cup
Anrich Nortje
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's pace spearhead Anrich Nortje remains optimistic about the Proteas' prospects in the T20 World Cup despite recent injury setbacks. With Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs filling in for Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira, Nortje believes the team retains depth and quality.

Nortje emphasized the importance of adaptability given the varied pitch conditions in South Africa, noting that the team has responded well. He highlighted the significance of match practice, citing the busy schedule that has kept players sharp ahead of the tournament.

Reflecting on the competitive nature of T20 cricket, Nortje pointed out that any player has the potential to change the course of a game, emphasizing the importance of taking every opponent seriously. The Proteas are poised for the challenge, showcasing resilience and strategic depth.

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026