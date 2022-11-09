Left Menu

Under-fire UK minister Williamson resigns over bullying claims

He appointed Williamson, who had previously been fired as defence minister and education minister by Sunak's predecessors, to a ministerial role in the cabinet office just two weeks ago. However the Sunday Times and other newspapers have since reported that Williamson had treated government officials aggressively and sent expletive-laden messages to colleagues.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 02:15 IST
British minister Gavin Williamson resigned on Tuesday from Rishi Sunak's government to "comply fully" with an investigation into whether he had bullied colleagues while in previous roles.

Sunak has come under fire for the choice of some of his ministers after he was elected as Britain's third prime minister in two months, vowing to restore integrity and professionalism to the heart of government. He appointed Williamson, who had previously been fired as defence minister and education minister by Sunak's predecessors, to a ministerial role in the cabinet office just two weeks ago.

However the Sunday Times and other newspapers have since reported that Williamson had treated government officials aggressively and sent expletive-laden messages to colleagues. Williamson said in a letter to Sunak on Tuesday that he was complying with a complaints process and that while he refuted the characterisation of the messages he recognised that they were becoming a distraction for the government.

"I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is underway and clear my name of any wrongdoing," he said in the letter, which he published on Twitter. "It is with real sadness that I tender my resignation."

