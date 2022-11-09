DL-HC-CASES

Important cases to be heard by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, November 9: * Plea moved by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay to ensure that the song ''Vande Mataram'' is honoured and given a status equal to that of the national anthem.

* Plea concerning the disclosure of certain statistical information on State-sponsored electronic surveillance under the Right to Information Act.

