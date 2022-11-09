DL-HC-CASES
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 08:53 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 08:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Important cases to be heard by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, November 9: * Plea moved by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay to ensure that the song ''Vande Mataram'' is honoured and given a status equal to that of the national anthem.
* Plea concerning the disclosure of certain statistical information on State-sponsored electronic surveillance under the Right to Information Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashwini Kumar
- Right to Information Act
- Delhi High Court
- Vande
- State
Advertisement