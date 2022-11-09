BSF shoots down Pak drone along International Border
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 12:56 IST
A Pakistani drone has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab, a senior officer said Wednesday.
The 'hexa copter' drone was shot around 11:25 pm on Tuesday in the Ferozepur sector.
The drone was recovered Wednesday morning by a joint team of the BSF and local police, he said.
