BSF shoots down Pak drone along International Border

A Pakistani drone has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab, a senior officer said Wednesday.

The 'hexa copter' drone was shot around 11:25 pm on Tuesday in the Ferozepur sector.

The drone was recovered Wednesday morning by a joint team of the BSF and local police, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)