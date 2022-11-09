Left Menu

Philippines' Marcos to address Myanmar situation at ASEAN summit

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 09-11-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 14:30 IST
Ferdinand Marcos Jr Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Philippines

Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Wednesday the situation in Myanmar will be among several issues that will be addressed at the ASEAN summit.

"We will also address regional issues such as the pandemic and the situation in Myanmar, developments in the South China Sea and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine among other important matters," Marcos said in a speech ahead of his departure for Cambodia where the summit is being hosted.

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

