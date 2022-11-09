M&S says cash-strapped customers buying Christmas gifts early
British retailer Marks & Spencer said customers were buying earlier for Christmas to try to spread out the cost of the season at a time when rising inflation is squeezing household budgets.
Katie Bickerstaffe, co-Chief executive officer, told reporters on a call that customers have already bought about 30% of their Christmas gifts.
