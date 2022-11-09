Left Menu

M&S says cash-strapped customers buying Christmas gifts early

M&S says cash-strapped customers buying Christmas gifts early
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  Country:
  • United Kingdom

British retailer Marks & Spencer said customers were buying earlier for Christmas to try to spread out the cost of the season at a time when rising inflation is squeezing household budgets.

Katie Bickerstaffe, co-Chief executive officer, told reporters on a call that customers have already bought about 30% of their Christmas gifts.

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

