Left Menu

Man held for bid to kill aunt in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-11-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 14:54 IST
Man held for bid to kill aunt in Thane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a man from allegedly trying to kill his 79-year-old aunt over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Wagle Easte area on Monday after the woman, with whom the 38-year-old accused lived, refused to give him money to buy liquor, he said.

The accused allegedly attacked the victim, who is his father's sister, with an axe.

He then went to the local police station and informed about the incident, the official said.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The accused was later arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder), the official said.

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022