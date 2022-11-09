Man held for bid to kill aunt in Thane

Police have arrested a man from allegedly trying to kill his 79-year-old aunt over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Wagle Easte area on Monday after the woman, with whom the 38-year-old accused lived, refused to give him money to buy liquor, he said.

The accused allegedly attacked the victim, who is his father's sister, with an axe.

He then went to the local police station and informed about the incident, the official said.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The accused was later arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder), the official said.