Russia and Iran security chiefs discuss Ukraine, 'Western interference' in Tehran - Russian agencies
Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 15:55 IST
The secretaries of Russia and Iran's Security Councils discussed the situation in Ukraine, security cooperation and measures to combat "Western interference" in their domestic affairs at a series of meetings in Tehran on Wednesday, Russian state media reported.
Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was in Tehran as Russia and Iran try to forge closer ties amid Western isolation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Tehran
- Vladimir Putin
- Nikolai Patrushev
- Iran
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin has monitored drills of the country's strategic nuclear forces, reports AP.
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran
Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses the West of seeking global domination by fueling the conflict in Ukraine, reports AP.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, reports AP.
Iran plans public trials for 1,000 protesters in Tehran