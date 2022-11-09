BRIEF-Jeremy Hunt Considers Cutting Threshold On Top Rate Of UK Income Tax - FT
Nov 9 (Reuters) -
* JEREMY HUNT CONSIDERS CUTTING THRESHOLD ON TOP RATE OF UK INCOME TAX - FT Source text: https://on.ft.com/3DVrnnJ
Also Read: Jeremy Hunt to remain UK finance minister - Sky
