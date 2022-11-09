Left Menu

Russia links extension of Black Sea deal to freeing its grain and fertiliser exports

Updated: 09-11-2022 18:25 IST
Russia links extension of Black Sea deal to freeing its grain and fertiliser exports

Russia said on Wednesday it still saw no progress on easing its exports of fertilisers and grain - parts of the Black Sea grain deal that Moscow views as fundamental to extending the initiative beyond next week. Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told reporters the United States and European Union were putting up obstacles to Russia's exports and said it remained unclear whether Russia would extend its participation in the initiative.

