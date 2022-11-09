G20 will struggle to agree on communique at summit - German official
- Country:
- Germany
The G20 will struggle this year to reach an agreement on a final communique at its leaders' summit in Bali and is still wrangling over lots of points, a German government official said on Wednesday.
Work in the G20 has proven tricky this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - as underscored by the unprecedented lack of statements at ministerial meetings - but it remains a relevant forum, the official said.
Berlin wants to avoid the building of factions at the summit and will measure the event's success by bilateral talks as much as by a possible communique, the official said.
