PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 14:53 IST
SC to hear on Friday plea against demolition of structures around Afzal Khan's tomb in Maharashtra
The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea challenging the ongoing demolition of alleged unauthorised structures built on government land around the tomb of Afzal Khan, the commander of the Adil Shahi dynasty of Bijapur.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala took note of the submission that the tomb of Afzal Khan, who was buried around 1659, was being demolished on the ground that it was illegal for being built on forest land.

''How can you create a tomb in 1959 on that place," the bench asked.

It, however, agreed to hear the plea against the ongoing demolition on Friday.

Afzal Khan was killed by Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj near the Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra's Satara district and a tomb had been built there in his memory later.

The demolition exercise started in the early hours of Thursday and was underway, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

