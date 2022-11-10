Left Menu

Ukrainian troops claim capture of frontline southern town - TV footage

Ukrainian troops claimed on Thursday to have recaptured the town of Snihurivka in southern Mykolaiv region from Russian forces, speaking in video footage published on social media and by Ukrainian national television.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-11-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 15:16 IST
Ukrainian troops claimed on Thursday to have recaptured the town of Snihurivka in southern Mykolaiv region from Russian forces, speaking in video footage published on social media and by Ukrainian national television. The footage could not immediately be verified by Reuters and there was no immediate confirmation of the town's recapture from Ukraine's Defence Ministry, a day after Russia ordered its forces to retreat from the area.

"Today on Nov. 10, Snihurivka was liberated by the forces of the 131st Separate Intelligence Battalion. Glory to Ukraine!" a soldier shouted as civilians clapped and cheered. Fog hung over the settlement in the background as the soldier stood in a group of heavily armed troops, one of whom was holding up the Ukrainian flag on a military infantry vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

