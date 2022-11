Scoreboard: T20WC; IND vs ENG

England Innings: Jos Buttler not out 80 Alex Hales not out 86 Extras: (W-4) 4 Total: (For No Loss in 16 overs) 170 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-0-25-0, Arshdeep Singh 2-0-15-0, Axar Patel 4-0-30-0, Mohammed Shami 3-0-39-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 2-0-27-0, Hardik Pandya 3-0-34-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)