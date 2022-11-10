25 injured after pickup van overturns in J'khand

At least 25 people were injured, including two seriously, after a pickup van they were travelling in overturned and fell into a roadside ditch while trying to prevent a head-on collision with an auto-rickshaw in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place in Ghortopi village in Jarmundi area, around 300 km from Ranchi, when the pilgrims were returning to their homes in neighbouring Bihar's Katihar district after a visit to Basukinath temple in Dumka.

The injured people were admitted to Jarmundi community health centre, and later 20 of them were shifted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital for better treatment, a police officer said, adding the condition of two of them is serious.

