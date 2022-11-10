Left Menu

25 injured after pickup van overturns in J'khand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-11-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 16:50 IST
25 injured after pickup van overturns in J'khand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 25 people were injured, including two seriously, after a pickup van they were travelling in overturned and fell into a roadside ditch while trying to prevent a head-on collision with an auto-rickshaw in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place in Ghortopi village in Jarmundi area, around 300 km from Ranchi, when the pilgrims were returning to their homes in neighbouring Bihar's Katihar district after a visit to Basukinath temple in Dumka.

The injured people were admitted to Jarmundi community health centre, and later 20 of them were shifted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital for better treatment, a police officer said, adding the condition of two of them is serious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022