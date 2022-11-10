Trans-woman duped by live-in partner

A Hyderabad-based trans-woman has approached police here claiming that a local man who was her live-in partner fled after taking cash and jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh from her house. Shabnam, the complainant, told reporters that she was in a live-in relationship with Zuber, who hails from Burhanpur, for the last eight years.

The couple lived in Hyderabad, she said.

When she was out of town between October 22-25, he decamped with Rs 10 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 2-3 lakh, she said.

''I only know that his name is Zuber and he belongs to Burhanpur. I came here after asking people and inquiring on social media about him,” she said.

Burhanpur Superintendent of Police Rahul Lodha said he has asked the concerned police station to take appropriate action on her complaint.

No First Information Report has been registered in the case yet.

