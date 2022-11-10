Italian travel blogger arrested in Iran freed - Italian PM office
An Italian travel blogger arrested in Iran has been released and will return home, the office of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday.
"After intense diplomatic work today Alessia Piperno was released by Iranian authorities and is preparing to return to Italy", a statement said, adding that Meloni had called her parents to inform them.
Piperno and other foreigners were arrested in late September, with Iran accusing them of taking part in protests that erupted in the country after the death of a woman in the custody of the morality police.
