MLA accused of rape, murder bid: HC rejects request for case documents

The Kerala High Court on Thursday declined to provide copies of case documents to the lawyer of Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnapppilly accused of rape and murder attempt. The documents contain the statement recorded by the victim before a Magistrate.

Justice Kauser Edappagath, however, allowed the lawyer to peruse the documents in the presence of the court officer on November 14.

The request for copies of the documents was made during a hearing of a State government plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Kunnappilly in the rape case.

Turning down the request, the court said, ''Those documents contain the statement of the victim recorded under section 164 of CrPC as well. Hence, the prayer sought for cannot be granted as such. However, counsel is permitted to peruse those documents in the presence of the court officer on Monday (November 14) morning.'' The court further said its interim order of November 1 directing the MLA to appear everyday before the investigating team would continue till the next date of hearing on November 14.

The government has sought cancellation of the relief granted to him by a sessions court on October 20, alleging that the Congress MLA was not cooperating with the investigation into the case.

It has alleged that the MLA was threatening witnesses in the case and that his custodial interrogation was necessary.

Two days after he was given the anticipatory bail, the Congress in Kerala suspended him from the KPCC and DCC memberships for six months.

Besides rape and attempt to murder, the Congress MLA has also been charged with assault following a complaint from the alleged victim who stated he had abducted and manhandled her.

The case was filed against three accused, including the MLA's personal assistant and a friend. The victim claimed that Kunnappilly offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him.

